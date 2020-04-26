I miss the people I haven't met

Since the word coronavirus entered our vocabulary, the weeks seem to go on and on and it’s hard to keep track of what day it is. It’s been over a month now since restaurant dining rooms were shut down, schools closed and sporting events were cancelled, starting off this period of social distancing and the order to stay and home.
So many people are missing their regular routines and missing loved ones whom they aren’t able to spend time with face to face. And while I’ve found that to be true in my own life, there’s something else I’m missing, as well — meeting new people.
With the numerous random hats I wear, I meet new people often. Some I meet online or by phone, but many I meet face to face. Sometimes it’s a quick introduction and that’s the extent of it. Sometimes they become acquaintances that I run into again. Sometimes it even turns into a friendship and I meet people I keep in touch with.
In my regular pre-quarantined life, I’d normally meet at least a couple of new people each week.
As a freelancer writer, I am always interviewing people for articles. I’ve been blessed to have met some incredible individuals over the years — inspiring volunteers, people with interesting jobs and hobbies, teachers, medical professionals, people who have lost children to illness or violence, a Holocaust survivor, athletes, musicians, artists, veterans, business owners, politicians, coaches. The variety is wonderful and sometimes you learn new things from unexpected people and gain wisdom in talking to people you might not have ever met otherwise.
When I do travel writing and head out on road trips it is so much fun to not just see new places but meet people in those locations. Sometimes I meet travel professionals from visitor bureaus, managers of hotels, owners of inns, chefs, tour guides, other travel writers, other travelers or just locals that I stop and chat with.
In my role as a food blogger and in managing social media pages related to the food blog, I get to go to a lot of cool food events, restaurant openings, launch parties for brands, food festivals, trade shows, media dinners. I’ve met so many wonderful people this way and again, I meet people I likely would never cross paths with otherwise.
I might be at an event with seasoned, traditional print media pros or college students who are Instagram influencers as a side gig. I get to dine sometimes with well-known personalities or sometimes someone who is simply a friend of the chef who got to fill an empty seat at a dinner.
I get to know millennials who have full-time day jobs in tech or finance but are passionate foodies and who are elite yelpers who dine out dally. I am introduced to beautiful people in the LGBTQ community who live in the city and who I’d never encounter otherwise living my life as a suburban mom.
I correspond with and meet a lot of PR people who have become friends who I look forward to seeing at different events. I get to chat with restaurant owners and pick the brains of chefs and chat with servers about their favorite dishes. Sometimes we end up exchanging Twitter or Instagram handles, swap business cards, follow each other's blogs or we might become Facebook friends.
Meeting new people is something that I didn't know I loved so much. That casual conversation at a cocktail party or a media dinner is something I really am longing for right now.
