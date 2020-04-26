I miss the people I haven't met

When I do travel writing and head out on road trips it is so much fun to not just see new places but meet people in those locations. Sometimes I meet travel professionals from visitor bureaus, managers of hotels, owners of inns, chefs, tour guides, other travel writers, other travelers or just locals that I stop and chat with.

In my role as a food blogger and in managing social media pages related to the food blog, I get to go to a lot of cool food events, restaurant openings, launch parties for brands, food festivals, trade shows, media dinners. I’ve met so many wonderful people this way and again, I meet people I likely would never cross paths with otherwise.

I might be at an event with seasoned, traditional print media pros or college students who are Instagram influencers as a side gig. I get to dine sometimes with well-known personalities or sometimes someone who is simply a friend of the chef who got to fill an empty seat at a dinner.

I get to know millennials who have full-time day jobs in tech or finance but are passionate foodies and who are elite yelpers who dine out dally. I am introduced to beautiful people in the LGBTQ community who live in the city and who I’d never encounter otherwise living my life as a suburban mom.