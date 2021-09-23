Ida
Ida came to us from another shelter that was destroyed by a hurricane. She is very sweet and loving. View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deandre T. Teamer, 27, had not yet entered pleas to two counts of child molesting, a level 4 felony.
- Updated
An Illinois woman turned 88 cents into more than $126,000 Saturday when she hit the grand jackpot on a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
- Updated
Dick's Sporting Goods will be the third major anchor in the last few years to leave the super-regional Southlake Mall, Indiana's second-largest mall.
- Updated
A Chicago man making his first visit to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot Sunday and won an astounding $293,791.80 on a single spin.
Daniel S. Waldrop, 46, was charged with one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.
The council is considering limiting the number of short-term rentals in this popular tourist destination because of complaints about noise from large parties and other disruptions from visitors.
- Updated
One woman with a megaphone alternately announced "God loves you" and "Trump loves you" to people attempting to patronize the businesses on the courthouse square.
- Updated
Two men were shot and killed Friday night in separate incidents at homes in a Ford Heights, Illinois, subdivision just north of U.S. 30 and west of Illinois 394.
- Updated
The 61-year-old Ann-Arbor, Michigan, fast-food chain is building a 111,734-square-foot processing facility in the northeast corner of the Ameriplex Crossroads business park.
- Updated
A 30-year-old Hebron man died Friday night after his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer on State Road 2 near the entrance ramp to Interstate 65, police said.