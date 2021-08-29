Illiana Wildlife & Pest Control in Valparaiso bought out by Minneapolis firm

Minneapolis-based Plunkett’s Pest Control, Inc. acquired Illiana Wildlife & Pest Control, which was founded in 2013.
Plunkett's was looking to expand in Chicagoland, where Illiana Wildlife & Pest Control provides commercial wildlife and pest services. The company serves more than 1,200 residential and commercial customers in Northwest Indiana and eastern Illinois, removing nuisance wildlife, rodents, insects and pests while also performing animal damage repairs on infested properties.
“This opportunity to strengthen our team in northwest Indiana and expand into the Chicagoland area is key,” said Jared Miller, director of Varment Guard, Plunkett’s wildlife division. “Plus, we added three wildlife techs and one pest tech that are well-trained, knowledgeable, and experienced. We’re glad they chose to come with us.”
The deal was for an undisclosed sum.
Illiana’s owner Bob Jansma said he had been looking to sell.
“The main reason is to take better care of my employees. As a small company owner, I tried hard to find ways to increase their wages and provide health insurance, but it just wasn’t feasible. We have great people who work hard for us; they deserve those things, and, with Plunkett’s, they’ll get it," he said. "I’ve communicated to my team that Plunkett’s can be trusted and will treat them right, and Jared has been more than willing to spend time with each of them.”
Jansma thought Plunkett's, a family-owned business that was founded in the Twin Cities in 1915 and is now owned by third-generation president Stacy O'Reilly, was a good fit.
He had been looking at selling for some time. He talked to interested parties both large and small and was favorably impressed by Plunkett's.
"It's all about the trust," he said. "They were the only company that asked what they needed to do to take care of my customers and documented what my customers expect. It wasn’t just about the business assets they were gaining.”
Jansma and his wife, Brittany, who was also a big part of the business, now plan to embark on a journey of extensive traveling with their kids before deciding on their next chapter.
Plunkett's provides pest control to more than 74,000 residential and commercial customers in 22 states. It has regional offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Farmington, New Mexico.
