Illiana Wildlife & Pest Control in Valparaiso bought out by Minneapolis firm

Minneapolis-based Plunkett’s Pest Control, Inc. acquired Illiana Wildlife & Pest Control, which was founded in 2013.

Plunkett's was looking to expand in Chicagoland, where Illiana Wildlife & Pest Control provides commercial wildlife and pest services. The company serves more than 1,200 residential and commercial customers in Northwest Indiana and eastern Illinois, removing nuisance wildlife, rodents, insects and pests while also performing animal damage repairs on infested properties.

“This opportunity to strengthen our team in northwest Indiana and expand into the Chicagoland area is key,” said Jared Miller, director of Varment Guard, Plunkett’s wildlife division. “Plus, we added three wildlife techs and one pest tech that are well-trained, knowledgeable, and experienced. We’re glad they chose to come with us.”

The deal was for an undisclosed sum.

Illiana’s owner Bob Jansma said he had been looking to sell.