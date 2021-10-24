Illinois Democrats unveil updated congressional maps

CHICAGO — Illinois Democrats have unveiled updated congressional maps that propose a second Latino-leaning Chicago area district and could mean primary matchups for two Democratic incumbents in the suburbs and in two other races featuring Republican incumbents.

Democrats, who control state government and redistricting in Illinois, released the revised maps Saturday. The maps come weeks after their first draft of boundaries that were also aimed at giving Democratic candidates an advantage in elections as the party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022.

State legislators are scheduled to meet in Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday to consider the maps, which are redrawn every decade based on census data. Illinois, which currently has 18 U.S. House members, will lose a congressional seat because of population loss.

Under the new maps, a proposed congressional district would connect Latino populations on the northwest side of Chicago with the city's West Side and western suburbs for a second Latino-leaning district, in addition to the one currently represented by U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, a Chicago Democrat.