Illinois driver's license facilities reopen for in-person service

Illinois driver's license facilities have reopened for business again, and one south suburban location has reopened after being closed for more than a year.

Secretary of State Jesse White said in a statement all facilities are open for in-person transactions after being shuttered Jan. 3 because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Masks and social distancing will continue to be enforced, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Heights Driver Services facility at 570 W. 209th St. reopened after being closed for repairs following a fire that caused severe damage in summer 2020.

During the closure, a temporary facility was open at nearby Prairie State College. That facility has now closed.

"The people of Chicago Heights and the surrounding area deserve to have their permanent facility back in operation," White said in the statement. "While I have been disappointed with the landlord's slow progress of the repairs and renovations to the facility, I am pleased to announce its reopening."

Some facilities require appointments, and those may be booked as soon as they reopen.

All driver's licenses and state ID cards have had their expiration dates extended to March 31, according to the statement, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the Real ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Online services remain available at the Secretary of State website, ilsos.gov. Those include: renewing a license plate sticker; renewing a driver's license or ID card (depending on eligibility, which may be confirmed by calling 217-785-1424); obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card; and filing business service documents.

