Illinois police seek 2 in killing of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd

The officers were at the hotel to investigate a report of dogs that were barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot, the sheriff's office said. They found the room where the vehicle's possible owner was staying and were shot while talking to the people in that room, it said.

Mike Watson, the mayor Bradley, a village of roughly 16,000 people about 50 miles south of Chicago, said the wounded officer had been transferred to a Chicago-area hospital, the (Kankakee) Daily Journal reported.

Rittmanic's body was transported early Thursday in a police procession from the Riverside Medical Center to the Kankakee County morgue, and officials later lowered the flag at Bradley Village Hall to half-staff. A procession from the morgue to a funeral home in nearby Bourbonnais was planned for Thursday afternoon.

"This is a very sad and tragic day for the Bradley village family. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family members of all involved," Watson said.

Rittmanic, who lived in Kankakee, joined the Bradley Police Department in 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2014, said Lt. Philip Trudeau, a department spokesman. She previously spent seven years as a deputy with the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department, he said.