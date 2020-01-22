Illinois prosecutors make plan for their 1st R. Kelly trial

CHICAGO — Illinois prosecutors said Wednesday that the first of four Chicago sexual abuse cases against R. Kelly that they'll take to trial involves a hairdresser who says the R&B singer forced himself on her during a 2003 appointment.

Although Cook County prosecutors told Judge Lawrence Frank that they'd begin with the case involving Lanita Carter, who was 24 years old when she says Kelly attacked her, it's possible that the other three accusers — who all say they were underage when he abused them — could testify at that first trial.

Flood scheduled the first of the four trails to begin on Sept. 14. But with Kelly also facing federal charges in New York and Chicago and state charges in Minnesota, there is no guarantee that the trial will begin then.

Carter contends that during a hair-styling appointment in 2003, Kelly forced her to perform oral sex on him and spit on her. The Associated Press generally doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Carter, who is referred to in court documents only as “L.C.,” has spoken publicly about the case, including during an interview on “CBS This Morning” last March.