In 43rd year, festival promises full day of fun after 2 days of preliminaries

If you're sensing some excitement and anticipation in the air — and possibly the enticing scent of popcorn — you can be sure the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is about to begin.

The fest makes its 43rd appearance Sept. 10 with related festivities beginning Sept. 8.

The fun began Sept. 15, 1979, with what was then known as Orville Redenbacher Recognition Day. And the tradition has continued since — interrupted only by the pandemic in 2020.

Events tee off with the Popcorn Open, a Rotary Club sponsored golf outing Sept. 8 at The Course at Aberdeen. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun scramble at noon.

Thursday night brings something new to the Popcorn Festival, a kickoff concert from 5-8 p.m. at Central Park Plaza. The evening features Kashmir, the Region's premier Led Zeppelin tribute band, which takes the stage at 7 p.m.

From 4:30-8 p.m. Sept. 9, come fill your bellies at the Food Truck Rally and enjoy the Hot Wheels Race of Champions at the William E. Urschel Pavilion. Sponsored by Valparaiso Events and M & S Collision, entry for the Hot Wheels Race is $1 and proceeds will be donated to local charitable organizations.

Valpo Parks hosts pre-festival activities beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 with the Jr. Kernel Race. This one-lap, three-quarter-mile run around the Fairgrounds Park track is open to kids age 8 to 12.

The main event begins at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 10 as Valpo Parks features the Popcorn Panic 5-Mile Run, followed by a 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Both events begin and end in downtown Valparaiso in Central Park Plaza, in front of the Orville Redenbacher statue. At 8:30 a.m., the Lit’l Kernel Puff Race begins for kids 2-9: Those 2-3 will run 100 yards; those 4-7 will run 200 yards; and those 8-9 will run 300 yards.

Festivities continue with the nation's first Popcorn Parade at 10 a.m. Announcers will comment along the route that begins near the Old Town Banquet Center at 711 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso and make its way down Morgan Bpulevard to Lincolnway to Campbell Street, ending at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 605 N. Campbell St.

Live music performances at the Main Stage in Central Park Plaza and the Michigan Avenue Second Stage will play throughout the afternoon. Groups performing are The Insiders, The Crawpuppies, Mike & Joe and The Spazmatics. Main Stage sponsors include Valparaiso University, Valparaiso Democratic Committee, Indiana Army National Guard, Indiana Beverage, Indiana University Northwest, Meijer, Porter County Republicans, Purdue University Northwest and Strack & Van Til.

Approximately 250 craft, food and fine art vendors will be on site and from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., children can have fun with inflatables and games in the Ultimate Poppin' Play Zone at Michigan and Indiana Avenues. From 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., adults can enjoy beverages in the Beer Garden, in Central Park Plaza by the Main Stage.

For more information on the Popcorn Festival, visit valparaisoevents.com. To learn more about the Popcorn Panic Race, Lit'l Kernel Puff Race and the Jr. Kernel Race, visit valpoparks.org.