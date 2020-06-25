In 'Athlete A,' an abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the most tragic lines in the powerful and damning documentary “Athlete A,” about sexual abuse in the USA Gymnastics, comes when the gymnast Jamie Dantzscher says Larry Nassar — the osteopathic physician who in his 29 years as the USA Gymnastics women’s team's doctor used medical treatment as a guise for molesting hundreds of young athletes — was the only nice adult among the team staff.

It's a point Dantzscher, a survivor of Nassar's abuse, struggles to say out loud. But it's an important one about the culture that allowed Nassar to operate and thrive in.

“I hate this sentence but I would actually look forward to treatment because Larry was the only nice adult I could remember being a part of the USA Gymnastics staff,” Dantzscher says in the film. “He was really the only nice adult there.”

“Athlete A,” which began streaming Wednesday on Netflix, chronicles the often harrowing process of brave women coming forward against Nassar and the belated justice that eventually came his way. He was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison in 2018.