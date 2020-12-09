In conclusion

“Never jump at conclusions; you’ll frighten the best ones away.” — Cy the Cynic

Today’s South played at four hearts after East had opened 1NT (16 to 18 points). When West led a diamond, East took the jack and led the king. (He could have continued with the ace, concealing possession of the king.) South ruffed, took the ace of clubs, ruffed a club in dummy, ruffed a diamond and ruffed his last club.

Dummy next led a trump, and East took the K-A and led another diamond. South ruffed and had to find the queen of spades. He concluded that East, a 1NT opener, had the queen, but when South finessed with the jack, West won.

High club

East had the A-K of hearts and A-K-J of diamonds: 15 points. He had to hold one high club or the queen of spades, but he couldn’t have two of those honors (for at least 19 points, too many to open 1NT).

But if West had the K-Q of clubs, what would his opening lead have been? South can place East with a club honor, and West, therefore, with the queen of spades.

Daily question

You hold: S A J 2 H Q 10 9 6 4 3 D 3 C A J 8. You open one heart, your partner bids one spade, you raise to two spades and he tries 2NT. What do you say?

Answer: Many players would have rebid two hearts, but your raise was reasonable. Partner shows game interest and 11 or so points. Sign off at three hearts, suggesting a minimum hand, six hearts and three spades. If you had rebid two hearts and he then bid 2NT, you couldn’t show your spade support.

