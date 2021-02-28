Indiana Career Ready's "Flame Ranking" is calculated using short-term and long-term data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment & Training Administration. Jobs are ranking on a five-point scale.
“Five flame” jobs in the U.S. Census Bureau's Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan statistical area, which includes much of Northwest Indiana, along with educatioj requirements and average salary, are:
Accountants and Auditors Bachelor’s degree $65,880
Acute Care Nurses Bachelor’s degree $60,050
Auditors Bachelor’s degree $65,880
Clinical Nurse Specialists Bachelor’s degree $60,050
Critical Care Nurses Bachelor’s degree $60,050
Dental Hygienists Associate’s degree $67,230
Financial Managers Bachelor’s degree $113,150
General and Operations Managers Associate’s degree $96,640
Insurance Sales Agents Associate’s degree $58,910
Lawyers Advanced degree (includes Master's, Professional, and Doctoral degrees) $114,270
Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses Associate’s degree $41,540
Management Analysts Bachelor’s degree $77,370
Medical and Health Services Managers Bachelor’s degree $93,460
Medical Assistants Post-secondary certificate or some college courses $30,740
Medical Secretaries Post-secondary certificate or some college courses $33,170
Nurse Practitioners Advanced degree (includes Master's, Professional, and Doctoral degrees) $99,240
Physical Therapists Advanced degree (includes Master's, Professional, and Doctoral degrees) $80,770
Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters Post-secondary certificate or some college courses $57,400
Registered Nurses Bachelor’s degree $60,050
Treasurers and Controllers Bachelor’s degree $113,150