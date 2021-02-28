 Skip to main content
IN Demand

Indiana Career Ready's "Flame Ranking" is calculated using short-term and long-term data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment & Training Administration. Jobs are ranking on a five-point scale.

“Five flame” jobs in the U.S. Census Bureau's Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan statistical area, which includes much of Northwest Indiana, along with educatioj requirements and average salary, are:

Accountants and Auditors Bachelor’s degree $65,880

Acute Care Nurses Bachelor’s degree $60,050

Auditors Bachelor’s degree $65,880

Clinical Nurse Specialists Bachelor’s degree $60,050

Critical Care Nurses Bachelor’s degree $60,050

Dental Hygienists Associate’s degree $67,230

Financial Managers Bachelor’s degree $113,150

General and Operations Managers Associate’s degree $96,640

Insurance Sales Agents Associate’s degree $58,910

Lawyers Advanced degree (includes Master's, Professional, and Doctoral degrees) $114,270

Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses Associate’s degree $41,540

Management Analysts Bachelor’s degree $77,370

Medical and Health Services Managers Bachelor’s degree $93,460

Medical Assistants Post-secondary certificate or some college courses $30,740

Medical Secretaries Post-secondary certificate or some college courses $33,170

Nurse Practitioners Advanced degree (includes Master's, Professional, and Doctoral degrees) $99,240

Physical Therapists Advanced degree (includes Master's, Professional, and Doctoral degrees) $80,770

Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters Post-secondary certificate or some college courses $57,400

Registered Nurses Bachelor’s degree $60,050

Treasurers and Controllers Bachelor’s degree $113,150

Source: www.indianacareerready.com/Indemandjobs

