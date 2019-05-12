“I don’t know a lot of people who really love their job. Amanda was lucky that she found the thing she loved, and nursing loved her back. As an authentic, kind, loving person nursing was truly her calling,” said Angela Jones, a very close friend of nurse Amanda Repay.
Amanda Repay was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sibling, a good friend and a devoted nurse. In October 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant with her first child. On Feb. 8, 2019, Amanda passed away at 33, when her baby was just 1.
Amanda received a bachelor of arts degree in communications with a minor in organizational leadership and Supervision from Purdue University, West Lafayette, in 2008. She returned to school and obtained a bachelor of science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University in 2015. In February 2018, Amanda completed her master of science degree in nursing from Olivet Nazarene, becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner. Her husband, Michael Repay, will accept her degree in May.
Amanda also earned many professional certifications while working on the surgical oncology team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic (CVT) Surgical Unit at UChicago Medicine.
Michael said that of all her accomplishments, the one Amanda was particularly proud that she rose to the occasion every time she encountered challenges.
“She enjoyed learning new fields of study,” Michael explained. “Amanda was dedicated to nursing. She had a curiosity for it, and it drove her to accomplish a lot in a short time, never stopping nor slowing down at all.”
Stephanie Meletis, nurse educator in the UChicago Medicine cardiothoracic unit attested to Amanda’s dedication. “Amanda loved being a nurse and helping people. She worked until the last few weeks of her illness caring for others, although she needed to be cared for herself. She was strong and selfless, compassionate and resilient, and a model nurse to those on our unit.”
Mia Paciorek, Amanda’s friend and co-worker, noted that throughout her treatments, many co-workers and none of Amanda’s patients knew of her diagnosis because she never complained and continued to be a hard worker. “Amanda exemplified selflessness in her practice.”
Michael said that being named a top nurse in the Region is a nice honor for Amanda. “She entered the field of nursing later in life, and because of her experiences caring for her grandmother and the nurses who cared for her, Amanda appreciated the value of the profession and the rewards for doing good work during difficult situations.”
Jones, who nominated Amanda for this recognition, said that the two became friends when they played soccer together as tweens. “Back then, being two years younger than me, Amanda was like my little sister, and she looked up to me,” said Jones. “Later, it was I who looked up to Amanda. Always seeking to better herself, she was a true inspiration.”