Cy the Cynic and I sat down for a duplicate game at the club, and we had no opponents at our table. They showed up five minutes late — a husband-wife pair.

“Sorry,” the wife growled. “We were grocery shopping, and I had to find all the things in plain sight for my husband.”

In today’s deal, the husband became declarer at four hearts after I opened three clubs as East. Cy led the queen of clubs, and I took the ace and returned the jack. Cy ruffed and led a spade: three, queen, ace.

Spade loser

South next took the A-K of trumps. When Cy discarded, South tried to run the diamonds, but I ruffed the third diamond. South was stuck with a spade loser and went down one.

“He’s better at grocery shopping,” the wife grumbled.

South’s winning line was in plain sight. He knew I had held seven clubs, three hearts and at least one spade, so trying to run the diamonds was futile. After South takes the A-K of trumps, he must concede a trump. When I don’t have a spade to lead, South wins the rest.

Daily question