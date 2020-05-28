In prison, producer finds new voice for inmates, and himself

Though some rap can be profanity-heavy, Jassy challenged the young performers by telling them curse words were not allowed in the songs.

“A lot of them when were like, ‘Man, how am I going to record a rap without cussing?’,” Jassy recalled. “But when you take away the cuss word, the cuss word is almost like a barrier that kind of shields people from really getting to know you. And I told them, I said, ‘If you’re a true MC, if you’re a real MC, you should be able to find all the words instead of that word and challenge yourself.’”

He even had members of rival gangs rap on the same song. “All of a sudden people that normally wouldn’t say ‘hi’ to each other was saying ‘hi’ to each other on the yard,” he said.

Jassy, 46, has produced and written songs for Sean Kingston, Ashley Tisdale, Heidi Montag and others. He even worked and recorded material with Spears, but the songs were never released.

He transferred to San Quentin in 2013. In 2010, he was convicted of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, and acquitted of charges of hit-and-run and a second assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier this year his sentence was commuted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said Jassy had “demonstrated a genuine commitment to his rehabilitation.”