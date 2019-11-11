- Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid
- Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze up.
- Drive with your low-beam headlights illuminated.
- Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
- Don’t use cruise control in precipitation and freezing temperatures.
- Remember that four-wheel drive helps you to get going quicker, but it won’t help you stop any faster.
- Apply constant, firm pressure to the pedal with anti-lock brakes.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Source: AAA