  • Avoid braking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid
  • Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze up.
  • Drive with your low-beam headlights illuminated.
  • Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
  • Don’t use cruise control in precipitation and freezing temperatures.
  • Remember that four-wheel drive helps you to get going quicker, but it won’t help you stop any faster.
  • Apply constant, firm pressure to the pedal with anti-lock brakes.
Source: AAA

Northlake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.