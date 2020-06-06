Incident corrections

Incident corrections

A story published Saturday about multiple Friday traffic accidents on I-65 contained errors regarding two of the incidents.

One crash, which occurred north of Ind. 2, involved a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a semitrailer. Both north and southbound lanes were stopped to allow for a medical helicopter to land and transport one vehicle occupant to Illinois.

Another crash, which occurred near Ind. 10, involved two semitrailers. One driver was transported to an area hospital.

The Times regrets the errors.

