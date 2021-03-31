 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Incompleteness theory

Incompleteness theory

Incompleteness theory

An “incomplete strip” may sound like an exotic dancer leaving an audience wanting more (or, more accurately, less). But the term denotes a useful dummy-play technique.

At four spades, South took the ace of hearts, drew trumps and led dummy’s deuce of diamonds: four, ten, queen. West cashed his queen of hearts and led the ten.

Declarer ruffed and led the ace and a third diamond, but East won with the nine and led the king. South ruffed, led to the ace of clubs and returned a club. East showed out, and South had to go down.

Exits

South succeeds in several ways; his best approach is to impersonate Gypsy Rose Lee. After South takes the ace of hearts, he cashes only the K-Q of trumps (the “partial” strip), then exits with a heart.

When West wins, any lead gives South a 10th trick. If West leads a club, South gets a free finesse. If a heart, South ruffs in dummy and discards from his hand. If West leads a diamond, South plays low from dummy and loses only one diamond.

Daily question

You hold: S A 5 2 H 9 6 D J 6 5 2 C A 7 3 2. Your partner opens one heart, you bid 1NT and he jumps to three hearts. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s jump in his own suit invites game. You certainly should bid again; your hand is a maximum for a 1NT response, and you have two aces. Bid 3NT, which will be best if partner has K 3, A K J 7 5 3, Q 3, K 6 4. I would not criticize a raise to four hearts, but partner can return to four hearts over 3NT if he wishes.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts