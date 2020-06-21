Incorrect vote totals

Incorrect vote totals

  • Updated

A June 21 story detailing election results among frontrunners in the Democratic primary race in the First Congressional District had some number and placement errors.

Candidate Jim Harper finished sixth in Lake County and second in LaPorte County, according to official and unofficial tallies.

There are 25 precincts in Michigan City. Unofficial tallies show candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. won 17 and tied in two.

The Times regrets the errors.

