Guest commentary

Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ty Warner

Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura

4-18

Recreation: New amenities, programs make NWI a fun playground for residents and families

24-28

Health care: Advanced medical techniques and well-trained personnel and recruits almost eliminate the need for residents to leave the Region for first-rate care

33

Guest commentary

State Rep. Chris Chyung

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland

34-35, 38

Entertainment: Top talent and a wide range of venues and programming make NWI a destination for plays, music and the visual arts

36

Guest commentary

Calumet College of St. Joseph President Amy McCormack

President and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance Karen Lauerman

47-50

Education: State-wide push for STEM education finds the Region at the forefront of creative approaches to teaching students science and technology

