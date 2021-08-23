Indiana Chamber launches "COVID Stops Here" campaign for businesses

Businesses across Indiana that have gotten more than 70% of workers vaccinated can now get official recognition.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Wellness Council of Indiana have launched a "COVID Stops Here" campaign in which businesses can advertise how they're leading the fight against the coronavirus and playing a role in boosting the state's vaccination numbers.

“The more Hoosiers get vaccinated, the sooner our businesses and the lives of our citizens can get back to a semblance of normalcy. That correlation cannot be highlighted enough,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Employers across the state are helping lead the way in vaccinations, keeping Hoosiers safe and our economy running. We are pleased to recognize these employers who have encouraged staff to get vaccinated and also took steps to make that easier to occur.”

Companies can qualify for the recognition by filling out a short online application. They can quality for bronze at 70% of employees vaccinated, silver at 80%, gold at 90% and platinum at 100%.

Qualifying employees get a media kit with signs and other materials promoting their vaccination status.