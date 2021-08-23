 Skip to main content
Indiana Chamber launches "COVID Stops Here" campaign for businesses
Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar talks to a group of local business leaders on during the "Lunch with Brinegar" luncheon at the Centier Centre in Merrillville in 2010.

Businesses across Indiana that have gotten more than 70% of workers vaccinated can now get official recognition.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Wellness Council of Indiana have launched a "COVID Stops Here" campaign in which businesses can advertise how they're leading the fight against the coronavirus and playing a role in boosting the state's vaccination numbers.

“The more Hoosiers get vaccinated, the sooner our businesses and the lives of our citizens can get back to a semblance of normalcy. That correlation cannot be highlighted enough,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Employers across the state are helping lead the way in vaccinations, keeping Hoosiers safe and our economy running. We are pleased to recognize these employers who have encouraged staff to get vaccinated and also took steps to make that easier to occur.”

Companies can qualify for the recognition by filling out a short online application. They can quality for bronze at 70% of employees vaccinated, silver at 80%, gold at 90% and platinum at 100%.

Qualifying employees get a media kit with signs and other materials promoting their vaccination status.

“This campaign will provide employers an opportunity to publicize their vaccine level, which can have a big impact on employee safety and morale, as well as positively impact their relationships with customers, visitors and partners,” Brinegar said.

The hope is to spur more businesses to take a proactive role in getting employees vaccinated to finally put an end to the pandemic that's been dragging on since last March with the unvaccinated now mainly getting hospitalized and dying, according to multiple public health experts.

“As employers, it is imperative to understand that we remain in the midst of a pandemic. Indiana is seeing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases – recently hitting more than 4,000 cases a day. The Delta variant is highly contagious and requires everyone’s attention,” said Jennifer Pferrer, executive director of the Wellness Council of Indiana.

Employers can ask employees about their vaccine status or require proof of vaccination, Pferrer said. She stressed, contrary to some people's claims, it has nothing to do with HIPAA, which does not apply to employers or employment records.

“We do know vaccines protect workers and help businesses reopen and stay open safely. We encourage employers to stress this to their employees and maintain an open dialogue regarding vaccinations and other COVID safety policies," she said.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.indianachamber.com/stopcovid

