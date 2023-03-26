Indiana Dunes National Park is Indiana’s No. 1 tourist attraction. Superintendent Paul Labovitz and his team, along with Region tourism officials, are working to enhance that experience.

Combined, the number of visitors to Indiana Dunes State Park as well as the national park was 5 million in 2021. That compares to Zion National Park, the No. 2 most visited national park, according to Indiana Dunes Tourism figures.

Tourism is big business in Northwest Indiana. A study done for Indiana Dunes Tourism found the tourism and travel industry contributed $678.8 million to Porter County’s economy in 2021, compared to $538.5 million in 2018, an annual growth rate of 13%. And that’s just one county.

Indiana Dunes Tourism President and CEO Lorelei Weimer wants to increase that even more by revamping the visitor center on Ind. 49 shared with Indiana Dunes National Park. “The space is tired, and being a national park we need to really up our game,” she said. “The visitor center redesign is really critical because we want it to be much more engaging and experiential.”

Weimer applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding through Porter County but didn’t make the cut. Now her agency is trying to figure how to come up with the $3 million needed for the total cost. A study done for the agency calculates a $20 million annual return on that investment as a result of the work.

Outside, the work includes building the Indigenous Cultural Trail. That will be years in the making. Partners on that project include the national park, the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi tribe and the Field Museum.

A sensory garden in the shape of a turtle would be at the entrance to the visitor center. The interactive trail would tell the story of indigenous people whose homeland included the acreage where the visitor center now stands.

Inside, pretty much everything but the offices would be radically changed.

The new lobby takes out the bookstore, putting it in the theater projection room. The lobby becomes more awe-inspiring, drawing tourists into the visitor center and encouraging them to interact with displays.

The theater has fewer seats but more room for interaction. An exhibit hall gives more information about Porter County to encourage guests to explore beyond the park’s boundaries.

Weimer says it can’t be done in stages because it all flows together. “So that’s going to be a big priority of ours, trying to figure it out,” she said. “What does this look like and how do we come up with 43 million to do this?”

National park projects

At the national park, money is being put into restoration projects, including three historic structures — the main house at Bailly Homestead, the House of Tomorrow in Beverly Shores and the Goodfellow Lodge.

The Bailly house was stabilized using Great America Outdoors Act fund, Labovitz said. “With the Bailly house, I think ultimately we’ll be working with Indiana Landmarks” on finding a use for that building.

Putting a tenant there will mean someone is there to keep up the maintenance of the 1830 structure. Whether that’s a restaurant, a bed and breakfast, or some other use remains to be determined.

At the Goodfellow Lodge, a lot of planning is being put into proposing new purposes for the building that once served U.S. Steel employees’ children. The interior was in rough shape.

“We did relocate about 20 raccoons from there,” Labovitz said. The pests left enough feces in the attic that it could be commercially mined, he quipped.

The House of Tomorrow also is awaiting restoration. Indiana Landmarks poured money into stabilizing the building and is looking for a tenant for the home. It pioneered passive solar, featured an automatic dishwasher and even had a hangar built in to show the future to visitors of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair. After the show ended, it was among the Century of Progress homes hauled to Beverly Shores to draw attention to the new town.

The National Park Service is also working on an alternate parking lot for Mount Baldy and Crescent Dune. The latter is “a beautiful beach, but it’s tough to get to,” Labovitz said. Mount Baldy’s southward march is slowly gobbling up the parking area. Already, the road to the north that once served as an exit from the parking lot is covered by sand.

Labovitz wants to increase access to beaches and other features at the park.

"What we’re not interested in here is increasing automobile traffic to the beaches,” he said.

He’s not paving paradise to put up parking lots, either.

“I’m philosophically opposed to building better parking lots,” he said.

Bike traffic is likely to increase exponentially when the remaining segments of the Marquette Trail are completed, he predicts. That trail will go all the way from Illinois to Southwest Michigan.

Part of that includes replacing the old Calumet Trail in Porter County. “It was nine miles under a high-tension power line,” Labovitz said. Adding even more tension was its placement over a natural gas pipeline. County officials paved the route, and if NIPSCO had to do maintenance that involved tearing up the pavement, it would be the county’s responsibility to replace it. A new route that showcases the park’s natural beauty was chosen instead.

Labovitz gave credit to former Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good.

“He was really on the inside pushing the vision for Porter County for 100 years,” Labovitz said.

What’s needed next will be a series of trails that connect with the Marquette Trail let visitors bike to popular spots in the park while preserving the fragile ecology that made the park worth creating. Those trails will make the journey to the beach as enjoyable as the beach itself, he said.

When completed, the bike trails will bring perhaps 1 million to 2 million more visitors to the park and generate commercial opportunities for bike rentals, restaurants, ice cream shops and more, Labovitz predicted.

The national park gets visitors from all 50 states and several foreign countries each year, though the large majority are from Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

Visitors come from the Indianapolis area, too, said David Uran, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

“If you’re from Michigan, Wisconsin and a little bit of Chicago, you’ve got your own Lake Michigan in your own back yard,” Uran said.

That’s why Northwest Indiana draws so many visitors from central Indiana, he said, wondering where else can you look at a lake and not see the other side?

Other area attractions

One of Lake County’s big tourism draws is its three casinos. Hard Rock Casino in Gary, the newest and the only land-based casino in the county, is the leading casino in Indiana based on revenue for about the past year, Uran said. Horseshoe, in Hamond, and Ameristar, in East Chicago, are also doing well.

“The numbers we’re seeing are strong, and there’s no indication that that’s changing going forward, especially the next two-year forecast,” he said.

The casinos bring in gamblers, and their families often join them, seeing the sights in their host communities and elsewhere.

Under Uran’s leadership, Lake County has joined the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission.

“When you visit here, you don’t look at the county line,” Uran said.

“You look at the attractions that bring you here, whether you’re going to go to Porter County, LaPorte County or Lake County for having a great experience,” he said.

“Even as far as out towards Elkhart, South Bend, it’s a true partnership and the same message," Uran said. "That clientele has a good opportunity, that tourism visitor has a great experience, and they’ll gravitate toward the attractions that make them want to come back.”

Jack Arnett, executive of Visit Michigan City LaPorte, is particularly happy to have Lake County a member of the commission again. Arnett is president of the commission.

Youth sports are a big driver of tourism across Northwest Indiana. Uran, who was Crown Point’s mayor before his current gig, understands this well.

The National Softball Association tournament, for example, requires fields across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

“They bring over 200 teams to the Region,” he said. The World Series tournaments bring in tens of thousands of players and families.

Even during COVID-19’s height, “the soccer moms never quit coming,” Arnett said.

Arnett said the parents often rent homes for a week or several days to accommodate their families. That’s big business in LaPorte County, which has the third largest inventory in the state, behind Marion and Allen counties.

“It’s turned us upside-down” in terms of strategic and marketing plans, he said. “We’re knocking on doors and talking to them” to find out how the agency can help owners of those homes, Arnett said.

Unlike Porter County, the LaPorte County plans special events like the Great Lakes Grand Prix to bring in tourists. The agency was a sponsor of the inaugural Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival last year, organized by Michigan City’s Terry Greatham. Arnett praised Greatham for his work on not only that festival but other special events in the city that draw tourists to the Region.