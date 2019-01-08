Indiana Dunes, Michigan City lighthouse among state's most Instagrammable places

It's cooler by the lake, and more scenic.
The Indiana Dunes and Michigan City Lighthouse on Lake Michigan are now officially among the most Instagrammable spots in the state of Indiana.
The Indiana Dunes State Park ranked second in the Indiana Office of Tourism Development InstaIndiana online voting contest of the state's top 10 "Best Instagrammable Places," while the Michigan City Lighthouse placed seventh.
The fall foliage of the Brown County State Park, the Turkey Run State Park, the Clifty Falls State Park, the French Lick Resort, the McCormick's Creek State Park, the Indiana University campus, Patoka Lake and the Pokagon State Park rounded out the top 10.
"If you’re looking for great photos as well as shares and likes on your social media feed, Indiana’s state park properties are the place to be," the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a press release. "State park properties took the top four spots, five of the top six, and seven of the top 10. The contest polled voters on which places in Indiana are most Instagrammable."
Hoosiers voted on the relative photographability of many places across the state, including parks, wineries, downtowns, zoos, and museums. The hope was to encourage people to visit different sites across the state.
“Indiana tourism hit record numbers for visitors and visitor spending in 2017, and we want to keep the momentum going,” Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said.
For more information or to vote, visit visitindiana.com/best-of-indiana/winners/.