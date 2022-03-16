Indiana Dunes National Park to host birding hikes

Every spring, migratory birds flock to Northwest Indiana, a strategic rest stop at the southern end of Lake Michigan on their journey across North America.

More than 350 bird species to the Indiana Dunes and its diverse habitats where they can find many suitable spots for nesting.

Birders can see how many migratory species they can spot at the Indiana Dunes this spring in a series of guided hikes.

A birding expert from the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society will lead birding hikes at the Indiana Dunes National Park along the Lake Michigan lakeshore. The hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 3 and May 1.

"Meet inside the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center and carpool to the birding spot of the month," Indiana Dunes National Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said. "No experience is required. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather."

The Indiana Dunes are such a hotspot for birding they're home to an annual birding festival. One can commonly see Great Egrets, Great Blue Herons, sandhill cranes, wood ducks, warblers, wrens, sparrows, peregrine falcons, hawks and countless other species swooping, soaring or flitting about. Birders flock to Indiana Dunes National Park sites like the Great Marsh Trail in Beverly Shores or the Indiana Dunes State Park, which has its own birding observation tower near the lakeshore with a bulletin board where birders can record all the different types of birds they've seen that year.

The meetup spot for the series of birding hikes is the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center at 1215 North State Road 49 in Chesterton, about a mile north of Interstate 94.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit www.nps.gov/indu or go to www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.

