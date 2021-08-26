Indiana Dunes National Park to host concert at Chellberg Farm featuring Save the Tunes

The Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a concert at the historic Chellberg Farm.
Both local and national artists will participate in the free show between 5 and 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the farm at 618 North Mineral Springs Road in Porter.
"The night starts off with 'Songs and Stories of our National Parks,' a collaboration between award-winning storyteller and National Park Ranger Gary Bremen and Florida's Historian-in-Song Grant Livingston," the Indiana Dunes National Park in a press release. "Together, they travel the country to tell and sing about our National Parks. Celebrate over a century of history guided by Gary's tales of Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Gettysburg, Mammoth Cave, Selma, Stonewall, Biscayne and Indiana Dunes. Grant accompanies Gary's narrative with folk songs of the times and his own original songs."
The next act owes its name to the Save the Dunes preservationist movement that famously salvaged some of the dunes along the Lake Michigan coast from encroaching industrial development, ultimately resulting in the Indiana Dunes National Park.
"Next, the popular local group, Save the Tunes, takes the porch stage to share their take on traditional American folk songs," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "The Save the Tunes Council performs regularly at Indiana Dunes and is devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of traditional musical instruments including guitar, autoharp, dulcimer, banjo, harmonica, bagpipe, penny whistle, hurdy gurdy, and other obscure instruments."
Attendees should bring folding chairs or blankets to the show, where they can sit on the farmhouse lawn – away from the chickens, cows and usually mud-soaked pigs. Social distancing is required.
"A National Park Ranger for 35 years, Gary Bremen is a writer, speaker and storyteller whose work has appeared in national magazines, on television, radio and podcasts," according to the press release.
For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or go to facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
