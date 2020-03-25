You are the owner of this article.
Indiana not detailing ICU capacity as coronavirus cases grow

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials declined Wednesday to provide details on hospital capacity around the state as its number of confirmed coronavirus-related illnesses continued to grow quickly and two more deaths were reported.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, cited confidentiality arrangements with hospitals for not releasing details about intensive care unit capacity and equipment availability around the state. She said she's seeing "positive movements" in availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

"Because everybody is stepping up to the plate and trying to pretty much double their ICU capacity, I'm seeing those numbers increase as we go along," Box said.

In contrast, Illinois officials have provided updates such as the number of occupied hospital beds and ventilators in use around the state and projections on what medical services will be needed if the virus outbreak isn't contained.

Box said the state health department received several truckloads of medical worker protection items such as masks, face shields and gowns this week and was distributing it to hospitals and county health officials.

When asked whether the state had a two-week supply of such items available, Box replied: "We are better off than that, I can guarantee you."

