Indiana official 'sorry' for Islamophobic posts won't resign

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana councilman whose predecessor resigned after posting Islamophobic comments online says he will not step down after he was also criticized for sharing similar views on Facebook.

Roger Stewart, a member of the Kokomo Common Council, was elected last week by the Howard County Republican Party. He replaced Greg Jones, who resigned Jan. 17, after his Islamophobic and homophobic Facebook posts from 2015 came to light.

Last February, Stewart shared a Trump supporter's post on his private Facebook account that said: “I refuse to bend, twist or change to make Muslims feel comfortable in MY COUNTRY. They either adhere to our laws or leave! THIS IS MY COUNTRY! Understood???”

Stewart also shared a post that described anyone who took the Oath of Office on a Quran, the holy book of Islam, as a traitor, accompanied by a photo of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who was one of the first two Muslim women sworn into Congress.

Stewart said Tuesday, after photos of his posts were published online, that he was “incredibly sorry" if he had “shared something offensive to anyone,” adding that hadn't been his intent. But he said he would not resign.