Indiana, Purdue face more quarterback questions after losses

"Right now we're limited at the running back position — one scholarship running back available," Brohm said. "While running isn't Aidan's game, he still has to. He's been told every game, 'I need three or four runs from you from designed pass plays that aren't there, so you have to force yourself to be smart with the football, and while you have thrown the ball in some tight windows, you can't always do that.'"

At Indiana, the situation is different.

Michael Penix Jr. missed the last two games after separating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder and on Saturday, Jack Tuttle injured his right foot while throwing a touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot on the opening drive against No. 5 Ohio State.

Tuttle missed the next two series then returned briefly on Indiana's fourth series but left again after two snaps and did not return. Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel teamed up to finish the 54-7 loss.

Allen didn't provide many details on Tuttle's injury though he did list Penix and Tuttle as week to week.

"I would say what the MRI showed us was that it wasn't as bad as it could have been," Allen said, referring to Tuttle. "It definitely was enough to where it creates some unknowns for him to be able to know his status moving forward on a day-to-day basis."