Indiana rally falls short in road loss to Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday.

Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Penn State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten). Seth Lundy, who went into the game averaging a team-high 14.7 points this season, finished with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. He grabbed a career-high tying 10 rebounds, two steals and a block with just one turnover in 32 minutes.

Sessoms scored eight points as he and Dread each hit two 3-pointers in an 18-5 spurt that gave Penn State its biggest lead of the game at 51-41 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers answered with nine straight points, holding the Nittany Lions scoreless for nearly five minutes, to cut the deficit to a point after Rob Phinisee made back-to-back baskets. Pickett ended the drought when he hit a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining and Penn State held on from there.

The Nittany Lions, due to health and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, had not played since falling 84-64 at Michigan State on Dec. 11.