 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana rally falls short in road loss to Penn State
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Indiana rally falls short in road loss to Penn State

  • Updated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 on Sunday.

Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Penn State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten). Seth Lundy, who went into the game averaging a team-high 14.7 points this season, finished with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. He grabbed a career-high tying 10 rebounds, two steals and a block with just one turnover in 32 minutes.

Indiana Penn St Basketball

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket on Penn State's John Harrar (21) during Sunday's game.

Sessoms scored eight points as he and Dread each hit two 3-pointers in an 18-5 spurt that gave Penn State its biggest lead of the game at 51-41 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers answered with nine straight points, holding the Nittany Lions scoreless for nearly five minutes, to cut the deficit to a point after Rob Phinisee made back-to-back baskets. Pickett ended the drought when he hit a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining and Penn State held on from there.

The Nittany Lions, due to health and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, had not played since falling 84-64 at Michigan State on Dec. 11.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half for Indiana (10-3, 1-2). Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana Penn St Basketball

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives the baseline on Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) during Sunday's game.

Penn State made just 21 of 51 (41%) from the field but hit 11 of 22 from 3-point range against a Hoosiers team that entered allowing its opponents to shoot 28% from behind the arc (No. 25 nationally).

Indiana cut its deficit to a point on three occasions in the final two minutes but the Nittany Lions responded each time. Dread's final 3 gave them a 57-53 lead with 1:50 to go before Lundy and Sessoms each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute.

Phinisee and Jackson-Davis both missed good looks from 3-point range in the final 5 seconds.

The Hoosiers made just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and were outrebounded 39-29.

John Harrar, who left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury but returned for the final few minutes, finished with six points and 12 rebounds for Penn State.

Gallery: Highland Holiday Hoopfest boys basketball - Day 3

Region boys basketball teams compete in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest.

1 of 18
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts