Indiana sees health improvements; NWI medical leaders encouraged by progress made

While a national report focusing on women and children’s health ranks Indiana near the bottom on several issues, local officials say they’re seeing progress on the front lines.
The United Health Foundation report identifies the need to focus on reducing unhealthy behaviors, as well as what health areas Indiana excels at when compared to other states.
For example, the report showed that Indiana has a high prevalence of smoking during pregnancy, a high number of e-cigarette users and a low HPV vaccination coverage among adolescents ranking No. 49.
Drug deaths increased 36% from 23.4 to 31.9 deaths per 100,000 women ages 20 to 44 between 2014-2016 and 2017-2019, said Dr. Michelle Bucknor, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare.
“Another concern is obesity rose 21% from 28.1% to 33.9% of women ages 18 to 44 between 2015-2016 and 2018-2019,” she said.
However, the report sheds some light on improvements the state has made as well. The number of women who had well-woman visits increased by 28% between 2013-2014 and 2018-2019. The number of teen births also decreased by 31% between 2013 and 2019.
For Danielle Crowder, community health improvement manager at Franciscan Health, Northern Division, said it shows that initiatives to reach those who are most vulnerable are working.
The work her team has performed in the community has evolved over the years to meet current trends and needs of the women’s and children’s populations, she said. Initially, the team focused on efforts to lower teen pregnancy rates, but with further funding from the Indiana Department of Health, has expanded to focus on infant and maternal needs as well.
The team, which includes social workers equipped with the tools to provide clinical education and support, partners with several agencies in Lake County include women’s care centers. The goal, Crowder said, is to ensure women get the support they need before and after birth through prenatal and postnatal assistance programs and events like diaper drives and clinics.
“A lot of times socioeconomic status is what prevents women from getting in to see a doctor and have a healthy pregnancy,” she said.
The community health improvement program also operates a Baby Depot where new moms can get items they need for themselves and their babies, including blankets, diapers, nursing tools and post-partum recovery items.
In 2019, these programs in Crown Point and Hammond assisted 1,335 clients and resulted in 1,086 Baby Depot visits. In 2020, numbers slightly dipped due to COVID-19 halting programming for periods of time, Crowder said. However, the programs assisted 1,198 clients with 632 Baby Depot visits.
At Community Hospital in Munster, another program is working to improve best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies as well.
INspire, for which the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant programs provides funding, addresses key issues in the state, including reducing infant and maternal mortality.
“Our infant mortality rate has fallen to the lowest level in recorded history,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State health commissioner, in a news release. “We have made significant improvements in our black infant mortality rate, but we still have work to do to eliminate the disparities that persist.”
Community Healthcare System’s Family Birthing Center workers have begun several initiatives to help improve standards for healthy pregnancies and infant health. Initiatives have included using sleepsacks in the newborn and neonatal intensive care nurseries, promoting safe sleep practices, offering free counseling services to encourage and support breastfeeding and providing smoking cessation classes.
“By putting into practice health initiatives that aim to improve maternal and child wellness and reduce infant mortality numbers, we are proud to take a leadership stance in creating effective solutions to help moms and babies get a healthy start during the first year,” said Brittany Pankiewicz, Family Birthing Center nurse manager at St. Mary Medical Center.
Other initiatives have included a mentoring program at St. Catherine Hospital that pairs first-time at-risk moms with mental health counseling, as well as a maternal-fetal medicine program at Community Hospital that includes an Obstetric Emergency Department dedicated solely to pregnant women and those up to six weeks postpartum to ensure they receive timely diagnosis and treatment.