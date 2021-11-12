Indiana sees health improvements; NWI medical leaders encouraged by progress made

The work her team has performed in the community has evolved over the years to meet current trends and needs of the women’s and children’s populations, she said. Initially, the team focused on efforts to lower teen pregnancy rates, but with further funding from the Indiana Department of Health, has expanded to focus on infant and maternal needs as well.

The team, which includes social workers equipped with the tools to provide clinical education and support, partners with several agencies in Lake County include women’s care centers. The goal, Crowder said, is to ensure women get the support they need before and after birth through prenatal and postnatal assistance programs and events like diaper drives and clinics.

“A lot of times socioeconomic status is what prevents women from getting in to see a doctor and have a healthy pregnancy,” she said.

The community health improvement program also operates a Baby Depot where new moms can get items they need for themselves and their babies, including blankets, diapers, nursing tools and post-partum recovery items.