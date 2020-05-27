Indiana University's `Doctor Rock' retires after 38 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — There was a point, long ago, when Glenn Gass had to prove teaching a class about rock 'n' roll was worthwhile. Some of the old guard at what was then just the Indiana University School of Music turned up their noses at the idea.

Fortunately for Gass, the school's administrators gave him the green light.

Over the next 38 years, more than 60,000 students signed up to take his courses. Gass, who retired at the end of the school year, became one of the university's most popular professors, earning the nickname Doctor Rock.

But something else happened along the way.

Students used to say the guy teaching them about The Beatles and Bob Dylan reminded them of a big brother. Then it was their father. Then their grandfather.

Gass described the technology he used in classes leading up to his retirement this month as laughably out of date. He admitted it's become difficult to remember what it's like to be 20 years old.

"I can't pretend to understand their world," he said.

That may be true, but the overarching message of music appreciation he tried to convey to students is still relevant. In fact, it's every bit as important today as it has been at any point in Gass' life.