Indiana volunteers painstakingly restore rare wooden caboose

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — Cabooses generally haven't been seen as the last car of freight trains for many years.

The crew members they used to house, and the jobs done by those crews, have been taken over by technology, said Kelly Lynch, vice president of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.

And, though the romance of riding in a cozy home on rails remains, some children today may never have seen an actual little red caboose, he said.

Now, Fort Wayne-area residents and visitors can see one up close because of a years-long restoration project spearheaded by the nonprofit railroad historical society.

To some old-timers, the refurbished Wabash No. 2543 caboose might look familiar — it stood for decades in Fort Wayne's Swinney Park beginning in 1957, along with a Wabash steam locomotive. In 1984, the caboose became a part of the railroad historical society's collection in New Haven.

The intention was to save the caboose. But the approximately 100-year-old specimen became a victim of its age — and its construction.

Unlike later 20th-century cabooses made mostly of metal, this caboose was made mostly of wood. That makes it rare — one of only two remaining wooden Wabash cabooses — and in need of painstaking work.