Before your time—and mine—the Stutz Bearcat was the car to beat. But for those who owned one of these sleek high-end sports and luxury cars, that wasn’t a worry. In 1912, Stutz Bearcats beat out the competition by winning 25 of 30 car races. Three years later, Erwin Baker, nicknamed "Cannon Ball" because of his take-no-prisoners-driving style, beat the existing record pushing the pedal so far to the metal that the Bearcat he drove made it from California to New York in 11 days, seven hours, and 15 minutes.

But this isn’t a story about auto racing or even Stutz Bearcats except that the latter were produced in Indianapolis during the time, from 1897 to 1937, when the city was a leader in auto manufacturing.

Instead the focus is on the renovated Stutz headquarters with its classic sawtooth glass-pane rooflines and how it’s been re-imagined into a hybrid of offices, restaurants, retail, social spaces and venue workspaces. It’s all designed to inspire, energize and attract.

Visitors can check it out on Labor Day weekend. That’s when The Stutz is hosting BUTTER 3, a Black, multi-day fine art fair organized by GANGGANG, an Indianapolis-based cultural development firm. Beyond perusing the overall dazzling and compelling displays garnered by the works of 50 or so Black visual artists from both Indiana and across the country attendees also have a long list of events to choose from.

An immersive experience, BUTTER attendees can take in artist conversations, dance performances, live music, workshops and walking tours in the city’s historic Black cultural district.

Last year, BUTTER welcomed 8,000+ attendees and in its first two years added up to more than $500,000 in artwork sales. 100% of the profit to the artist.

Even if you can’t make it to BUTTER this year, a visit to The Stutz is well worth the trip at any time.

Eclectic in its offerings, The Stutz pays homage to its past with displays of such rare classics as the Stutz Bearcat and Black Hawk at the recently opened boutique car museum. Admission is free but check the hours because they’re still somewhat limited.

Indy’s reputation as a seriously foodie city is only enhanced by the current options at The Stutz. Amelia’s Bread, an artisan bakery uses traditional techniques and hand crafting to turn out wonderful breads and desserts. Café Patachou, one of Chef Abbi Merriss’ eateries, a list that includes Bluebird, which in its first year of opening was named a James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in America, is right next to Amelia’s. Merriss, who is also executive chef at Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie in Indianapolis, is so widely recognized for her skills that she was nominated as a James Beard Best Chef semifinalist for five years in a row.

At The Stutz, you can also embrace your inner Hoosier at Turner’s, a racing-themed, dive bar concept, take a caffeine break at Barista Parlor, and try such street-style tacos as the Caja China Cochinita Pibil (achiote marinate pork with pickled red onions and habanero salsa) or sweet potato vegan at Esteban Rosas’ Taqueria de Julieta.

Purchase a few of Amelia’s Salted Chocolate Buckwheat Cookie or a loaf of Franchene, their French style bread, heading out to walk the eight-mile Indianapolis Cultural Trail that connects to six of the city’s culture districts and public spaces.

Or climb aboard.

After a decade of making the White River recreationally clean as part of what is one of the country’s largest river redevelopment plans, 58 miles of water is now ready for recreation and exploration. With the opening of Frank’s Livery, visitors can rent canoes, kayaks and paddleboards for river trips ranging from four to seven miles.

“This is just the beginning of Indy solidifying its role as America's Next River City,” says Nathan Swick, Senior Communications Manager for Visit Indy, noting that Indianapolis is an Ascending City currently in the midst of adding a whopping $2 billion in new tourism infrastructure amenities.

In keeping with a focus on preserving the past, those spending the night can choose from several intriguing options. Like trains? Then consider booking one of the Pullman Train Hotel Rooms still set on their original tracks at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at the historic Indianapolis Union Station, an ornate red stone Romanesque-revival building. When it was built in 1848, Indy became the first city in the world to have a union station.

Another delightful choice, the Art Deco Bottleworks, formerly a Coca-Cola bottling plant dating back to the 1930s, is now a boutique hotel located in Indy’s trendy and eclectic Mass Avenue neighborhood. While there, stroll down to the Athenaeum, taking in the public art, lively scene, and eclectic stores. You can’t miss the Athenaeum, a massive German Romanesque style building built in the late 1800s. Its Rathskeller, the city’s oldest restaurant, has been serving German and American fare since 1894. The building is vast and well worth exploring. There’s also a beer garden and coffee shop along with social spaces and nooks and crannies for reading and working.

Indy has some great public art and recently dedicated a two-story mural honoring Eltheridge Knight, a formerly incarcerated man who became an acclaimed poet. The mural, painted on the side of the Chatterbox, Indy's most iconic jazz club, is a part of a mural series identifying the city’s legends.

For more information, visitindy.com