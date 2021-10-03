Indy museum opens exhibit focused on Malala Yousafzai

A new one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis highlights the importance of opportunity and education around the world. The exhibit within an exhibit is part of a larger portion of the museum that has evolved over the years to include extraordinary children with inspiring stories.

"The Power of Children: Making a Difference" exhibit has added a fourth voice, that of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education. In her quest to fight for human rights, Yousafzai became the youngest person ever to be awarded the Nobel Prize. In her home of Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan, the local Taliban had banned females from receiving an education. She was shot in 2012 in an assassination attempt in retaliation for her activism. Since her recovery, she has risen to be a world-known figure and prominent award-winning activist.

The exhibit, which opened Sept. 18, is the only one about Yousafzai in the world, according to the museum. She joins three other influential children in the "The Power of Children" exhibit who have influenced the world for good despite their suffering and struggles: Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White.