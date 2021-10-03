Indy museum opens exhibit focused on Malala Yousafzai

A new one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis highlights the importance of opportunity and education around the world. The exhibit within an exhibit is part of a larger portion of the museum that has evolved over the years to include extraordinary children with inspiring stories.
"The Power of Children: Making a Difference" exhibit has added a fourth voice, that of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education. In her quest to fight for human rights, Yousafzai became the youngest person ever to be awarded the Nobel Prize. In her home of Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan, the local Taliban had banned females from receiving an education. She was shot in 2012 in an assassination attempt in retaliation for her activism. Since her recovery, she has risen to be a world-known figure and prominent award-winning activist.
The exhibit, which opened Sept. 18, is the only one about Yousafzai in the world, according to the museum. She joins three other influential children in the "The Power of Children" exhibit who have influenced the world for good despite their suffering and struggles: Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White.
“Malala serves as a positive role model to help those who are afraid to speak up and to help them understand that they can create a world in which all girls can live, learn and lead without fear,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “We hope that sharing the stories of extraordinary children in history can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance and make a positive difference in the world."
The museum worked directly with the Yousafzai family and Malala Fund to tell the story of how Yousafzai's intense desire for education was so strong that Malala attended school secretly. She used henna to decorate her hands with mathematical equations instead of patterns. Even after her attack by the Taliban, she refused to be silenced.
“Nothing changed in my life except that weakness, fear and hopelessness died,” said Yousafzai in a statement to the museum. “Strength, power and courage were born.”
The powerful exhibit showcases Malala’s family life, the challenges she faced as she attempted to get an education and the positive impact she continues to have around the world. Through the exhibit, visitors discover the brutal realities these four amazing children experienced.
The acronym WAVE is used for the four “powers” these individuals used in their lives to make an impact. For Frank, who hid for two years from Nazis in a cramped attic, it is Words. For Bridges, the first student to integrate her elementary school in the south, it’s Action. For White, it was his Voice that spread the message that he was not a threat after contracting a deadly disease. For Yousafzai, it is Education that is a tool to empower girls to change the world.
Learn more about the museum, which is the largest of its kind in the world, and the new exhibit at childrensmuseum.org.