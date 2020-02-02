Innovative planning for better oral health

I am an orthodontist who treats holistically, treating the whole person. To do this, I serve as a health-care strategy partner. I refer to and work with other professionals when necessary to achieve optimum dental health as part of the overall health of my patients.

Our teeth tell a lot about our general health. The mouth is a mirror that reflects what is going on in the body. That’s what happened when I began treating a patient last year.

Meet Melanie

Melanie is a teenager who visited my office because she wanted her front teeth straightened. She also reported problems with TMJ and teeth grinding.

When talking with Melanie’s mother to compile a complete medical history, I learned that when Melanie was an infant, she nursed for three months with difficulty and had acid reflux. As Melanie got older, she became very mobile while sleeping and started to grind her teeth.

Melanie said that she suffers from anxiety. She said she has a fear of choking, and it’s difficult for her to swallow pills. That requires her to find creative ways to take her medication for anxiety and migraines. Her migraines cause her to miss numerous school days.