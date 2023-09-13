Inside this week's Your Times, Get Healthy looks at persistent shortages of prescription drugs, satisfying our desire for comfort foods as the leaves fall and benefits of grooming — your dog. So grab that mug of hot chocolate and enjoy.

Strawberry lovers rejoice: The little red delight is good for the brain. Pecan lovers rejoice: The tasty nut can fight inflammation. And there's much more in Hot Topics.

In Medical Report, a Community Healthcare System orthopedic specialist allays fears and touts the benefits of hip replacement.

Health coach Carol Slager explains why we crave warmer, heavier foods when the temperatures drop and offers an easy recipe for squash soup as one way to maintain healthy eating habits in On the Table.

Worried about the availability of medications for chronic conditions? The September feature looks at the causes of short supplies, what drugs are involved and how health-care providers and pharmacists are helping their patients.

Local transmission of malaria is back in the U.S. And though it's not a problem in the Region right now, doctors note that it's important to be aware and monitor symptoms carefully in Your Health.

Get grooming for your pet's well-being, And that goes beyond regular baths. Experts in Your Best Friend note that teeth, ears and nails also need regular attention.

When it's time to transition baby to solids, putting meal choice in their hands — literally — can make them better eaters, as we learn in Families on the Go.

Feeling burned out? You're not alone, and psychologists offer tips to nip it in the bud before it develops into full-blown depression in Sound Mind.

Get Healthy has even more information and advice in videos at nwitimes.com/gethealthy and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GetHealthyNWI and www.facebook.com/nwitimes.