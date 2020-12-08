Insightful play

Foresight is fine. Hindsight is better than nothing. What distinguishes an expert declarer is insight.

Against today’s four spades, West led the king of trumps and then the ace and a third trump. East threw a diamond and a club.

Declarer won and led a diamond to dummy’s king, and East took the ace and returned a diamond. South won and cashed his ace of clubs. He then took the A-K of hearts and led a third heart from dummy. When East followed low, South pondered ... and put up his queen. West’s jack fell; making four.

“I made the percentage play in hearts,” South said.

Indication

Playing the percentages is fine, but there was a stronger indication. Suppose West had a hand such as A K 5, 8 4, J 9 4 3, J 9 8 4. With two trump entries, an attractive line of defense would have been to lead a heart, trying for a third-round ruff.

If West did hold that hand, he could beat four spades unless declarer was quite careful. So declarer was indeed correct to play to drop the jack of hearts.

Daily question