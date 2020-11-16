Interactive instruction

BridgeBee, an outstanding app from Baron Barclay Bridge Supply, lets users play instructive deals interactively, step by step, with expert commentary.

In today’s deal, you play at four spades as South. West leads the king of clubs, and East overtakes with the ace and returns a club, suggesting that he had only two. West wins with the ten and continues with the queen.

How do you play?

Finesse

If you ruff the third trick, BridgeBee cautions you to think again. If East overruffs, the contract will depend on a heart finesse. Instead, discard a heart from dummy. You can win the next trick, draw trumps and take three diamonds to discard a second heart from dummy.

BridgeBee is easy to use. Noted experts provide the material, and interactive play of my column deals is available. For information about the app and about Vu-Bridge, a similarly excellent service, see baronbarclay.com. Baron Barclay also has books and other stocking stuffers for bridge players.

Daily question

You hold: S 10 9 6 5 2 H A J 7 5 D A Q C 6 3. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid one spade and he raises to three spades. What do you say?

Answer: Partner has a hand worth about 17 points with four-card spade support. If he holds a typical sound hand such as A K 7 3, 4, K J 10 7 5, A 7 5, you will be a favorite for 12 tricks and may take 13. Cue-bid four hearts. If partner signs off at four spades, try once more by cue-bidding five diamonds.

