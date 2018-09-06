GARY — Indiana University School of Medicine–Northwest–Gary has announced the return of the International Human Cadaver Prosection Program for the summer of 2019.
The human cadaver prosection program is a hands-on medical program that allows non-physician and non-medical student participants the opportunity to become active volunteers in the IU School of Medicine-Northwest-Gary gross anatomy laboratory, which examines the structure of organs and tissues.
Participants ”prosect” anatomical donors, or prepare them for use in human anatomy research and education. Through the process, they gain detailed knowledge of human anatomy, medical imaging and wound suturing, as well as a greater understanding of tissue histology, embryology, prosthetics, orthotics and orthopedics medical specialties.
The program took a temporary hiatus in order to examine ways to reshape its curriculum.
Associate professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology Ernest Talarico, PhD, the program’s director and creator, announced that participants can expect a more comprehensive experience next summer, with five full days of cadaver prosection, more didactic and online sessions, and deeper exploration into the human body’s structures and systems.
The 2019 program will take place on IU Northwest’s campus in Gary with biweekly sessions beginning May 28 and concluding with two weeks of workshops and cadaver prosection through Aug. 2. Applications will be available on the IU School of Medicine website beginning Nov. 26 and will close March 22.