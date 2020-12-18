International shipping on Great Lakes down only 6.6% with only a few weeks left in season

International cargoes on the Great Lakes has been rebounding as the shipping season draws to a close.
Shipments of crops and wind turbine components to Great Lakes ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago stayed steady in November, while steel shipments picked up the pace.
“As the 2020 Seaway navigation season heads into its final few weeks, we are encouraged by the amount of activity at our ports," U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook said. "Even though total tonnage is still not at last year’s levels for this time of year, the number of vessels transiting the Great Lakes Seaway System is significant.”
International cargoes passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway are down 6.6% through the end of November, as compared to a 10.2% decline in May. American and Canadian ports on the Great Lakes total 32.3 million tons, down from 34.5 tons through the same period last year.
American ports on the Great Lakes have imported goods like steel coil, machinery and timber from 40 countries around the world this shipping season, since the locks of the seaway opened in the spring allowing hulking ocean-going vessels known as salties to come from the Atlantic Ocean to the Upper Midwest.
Through the end of October, steel slabs are up 127.9%, asphalt 45.7%, gypsum 31.1% and grain 23.2%. U.S. grain exports are up 20%.
“Grain shipments are expected to continue to be strong for the remainder of the year. Ocean vessel traffic currently in the system is up 20 percent over the five-year average,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “This will certainly help our chamber members who have experienced various highs and lows this year due to the pandemic. It’s nice to see the year end on a positive note.”
So far this year, shipments of liquid bulk are down 36%, dry bulk 15% and iron ore 13%, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce. A bright spot has been project cargo, which includes the wind turbine components dockworkers have been unloading at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor, have been up 57% year over year.
