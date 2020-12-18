International shipping on Great Lakes down only 6.6% with only a few weeks left in season

International cargoes on the Great Lakes has been rebounding as the shipping season draws to a close.

Shipments of crops and wind turbine components to Great Lakes ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago stayed steady in November, while steel shipments picked up the pace.

“As the 2020 Seaway navigation season heads into its final few weeks, we are encouraged by the amount of activity at our ports," U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook said. "Even though total tonnage is still not at last year’s levels for this time of year, the number of vessels transiting the Great Lakes Seaway System is significant.”

International cargoes passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway are down 6.6% through the end of November, as compared to a 10.2% decline in May. American and Canadian ports on the Great Lakes total 32.3 million tons, down from 34.5 tons through the same period last year.

American ports on the Great Lakes have imported goods like steel coil, machinery and timber from 40 countries around the world this shipping season, since the locks of the seaway opened in the spring allowing hulking ocean-going vessels known as salties to come from the Atlantic Ocean to the Upper Midwest.