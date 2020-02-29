Intro for congressional columns

Over the next several Sunday’s leading up to the May primary election, The Times has invited all candidates for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District to write guest columns explaining their reasons for running, main campaign platforms and other information regarding their quest to serve Northwest Indiana in Congress. The Times Forum section will run two columns each week, and the guest commentary pieces also will be available online at nwi.com. Keep watching The Times news and Forum sections for more information about the race.
