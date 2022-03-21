Inviting trouble

Cy the Cynic says that people who invite trouble shouldn't be surprised when it accepts.

In a team match, both Souths played at two spades after North opened 1NT and East bid diamonds. West led a diamond. One South swiftly took dummy's A-K to pitch a heart and next led the queen of trumps. East won (not best) and led a high diamond, ruffed.

West won the next trump and shifted to hearts. South ruffed the second heart and took his high trump -- his last one -- but West still had a trump. After South took one club, West had the rest. Down two.

Other table

The second South was more circumspect. At Trick Two he led dummy's low trump: deuce, jack, king. When West innocently led another diamond to dummy, South threw a heart and led the queen of trumps. East won and forced with a diamond, but South could draw trumps and run the clubs, making four.

The first South invited trouble when he took a fast heart discard. What he needed to do was avoid a forcing defense and keep control of trumps.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 9 8 5 H 10 3 D 5 C K J 8 5 3.

The dealer, at your left, opens one club. Your partner doubles.

The next player passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: To pass for penalty at the one level with a broken club holding and five spades would be an error. The opening bidder might win several club tricks; he might even make one club doubled when your side could make four spades. Bid one spade. If you held J 10 9 8 5, A Q 6, 5, 8 6 5 4, you might do more.

