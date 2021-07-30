Is the keto diet realistic or healthy? Local experts weigh in

However, he says the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease with some of the fats used in “fat bombs” needs to be determined.

“I believe that trying to use healthier fats would be prudent for the cardiac patients,” he said.

The biggest challenge for those on a keto diet, Tumuluri says, is to not gain any weight loss achieved. Those who are typically most successful also establish a good, consistent exercise program for the rest of their lives.

“The keto diet does tend to have more failures for the reasons of long-term sustainability,” Tumuluri says. “People need to have a good plan to segue into for long-term success.”

Kelly Devine Rickert, a registered dietitian and president of Devine Nutrition, says a diet that includes moderate carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, as well as lean meats, plant-based proteins and healthy fats, also can help a person lose weight and improve lab results if done correctly.

If someone wants to sustain any weight loss achieved, she says it’s important to develop a lifestyle and stick to a diet that can be consistent with life-long goals.