Is the keto diet realistic or healthy? Local experts weigh in

Keto diets have become popular among those looking to shed some pounds.
The attraction lies in their effectiveness in achieving a fairly rapid weight loss, experts say.
“The thought of unlimited bacon and butter makes it seem too good to be true,” says Dr. Vinay Tumuluri, an internal medicine specialist with Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte.
But is it too good to be true?
The answer often depends on the sustainability of the diet, as well as whether other lifestyle changes are made to encourage a better long-term outcome, such as exercising, Tumuluri says.
The keto, or ketogenic, diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.
A typical keto diet may be made up of 5% to 10% carbs, 10% to 20% protein and 70% to 80% fat.
By reducing the amount of carbs a person eats, the body goes into a metabolic state called ketosis. The body begins burning fat for energy, as well as turns the fat found in a person’s liver into ketones, which supply energy for the brain.
“They essentially work as the name implies by creating a ketotic state in the body, causing initial fluid loss followed by a breakdown of fat,” Tumuluri says. “The body uses insulin to break down sugars and other carbohydrates.”
By not including carbohydrates in the diet, a body’s natural insulin levels drop, he says.
“This can result in decreased inflammation and weight loss as well,” he said.
Individuals with diabetes often see improvements in insulin requirements and at times reversal of the disease, Tumuluri says.
However, like any diet, keto comes with some risks. These include an increased risk of losing protein and muscle mass while on the diet, as well as difficulty sustaining the diet once weight loss is achieved, Tumuluri says. This can result in the regaining of any weight lost.
“While eating an all-fat and protein diet may sound attractive, it can become increasingly difficult to stay off all carbs, and habits that were learnt during the diet, such as eating bacon and high fat meals, may be hard to break and result in even more weight gain,” he says.
A keto diet also can promote constipation and some nutrient deficiencies due to the elimination of entire food groups, says Kathryn Lipari, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Community Healthcare System’s Healthy 4 Life program, as well as a bariatric dietitian specializing in weight loss.
“Elimination diets are difficult to follow long term and may lead to yo-yo dieting,” she said.
Because a keto diet is high in fat, many wonder whether the types of food an individual would eat under this diet could affect cholesterol levels.
However, studies have shown mixed results on LDL cholesterol levels, or the “bad” cholesterol that can lead to heart disease. While some show participants experienced an increase in LDL cholesterol levels, others showed a drop in the bad cholesterol levels. Some studies have linked these different results to the types of fats that are consumed during the study.
“They actually do not have as much of a negative impact on the cholesterol as one might expect,” Tumuluri says. “In fact, the cholesterol profile often improves. People with arthritis and sleep apnea also benefit tremendously with the weight loss it can result in.”
However, because the ketones that are produced through a ketogenic diet need to be processed through the renal system, this type of diet may not be for everyone, Lipari said.
“This type of diet may not be appropriate for someone with pre-existing kidney disease,” she said.
Most recently, “fat bombs” have become a trend in the keto world. These “bombs” are loaded with fat-rich ingredients that quickly suppress a person’s appetite.
“This helps with accelerating weight loss,” Tumuluri says.
However, he says the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease with some of the fats used in “fat bombs” needs to be determined.
“I believe that trying to use healthier fats would be prudent for the cardiac patients,” he said.
The biggest challenge for those on a keto diet, Tumuluri says, is to not gain any weight loss achieved. Those who are typically most successful also establish a good, consistent exercise program for the rest of their lives.
“The keto diet does tend to have more failures for the reasons of long-term sustainability,” Tumuluri says. “People need to have a good plan to segue into for long-term success.”
Kelly Devine Rickert, a registered dietitian and president of Devine Nutrition, says a diet that includes moderate carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, as well as lean meats, plant-based proteins and healthy fats, also can help a person lose weight and improve lab results if done correctly.
If someone wants to sustain any weight loss achieved, she says it’s important to develop a lifestyle and stick to a diet that can be consistent with life-long goals.
“For the best results long term, I always recommend visiting a dietitian so he or she can help set goals, educate on a healthy diet, focus on lifestyle changes and have accountability,” Rickert says.