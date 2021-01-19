Issues and answers

When I watched today’s deal in my club’s penny game, Cy the Cynic was declarer at 6NT. He won the first diamond with the ace, led a club to dummy’s king and let the ten ride.

West took the queen and led a spade, and Cy had worries. He had 11 tricks: a spade, three hearts, three diamonds and four clubs. He could succeed if the spade finesse won or if hearts broke 3-3, but he couldn’t try both chances. When Cy finally finessed, East produced the king.

“I have some issues with your play,” North said.

“Cancel my subscription to your issues,” growled the Cynic, who was upset at going down.

Not best

Cy’s play wasn’t best. He could finesse in clubs through West. If East had the queen, Cy would get to test the hearts, then maybe finesse in spades as a last chance.

Alternatively, Cy could finesse in spades at Trick Two. If East won, Cy would have three spades, three diamonds, three hearts and two clubs. He could test the hearts, then try to guess the queen of clubs if necessary.

