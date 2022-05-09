'It means the world to me': TF South retires the number of former coach Ken Reynolds

LANSING — Ken Reynolds expected it to be an emotional day, and it was.

Family, friends, former and current players and coaches gathered at TF South on May 9 on a warm and windy afternoon to watch the former Red Wolves baseball player, assistant coach and head coach have his No. 20 retired.

Reynolds choked up more than once during his speech, including when he mentioned his mother, Kathy Reynolds, and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Vierk, and when he name-checked his former coach and boss, Bill Anderson — for whom South's field is named.

"The health issues with my mom and mother-in-law right now, that's fresh, so I'm not surprised," Reynolds said afterward. "And I can't talk about 22 (Anderson) without (getting emotional).

"I just can't. He's an incredible influence in my life and always has been. When I used to see him day to day, it wasn't as powerful. But now I don't see him as much, especially back here on the diamond named after him."

But as much as Reynolds was influenced by his family and his coach, so too was he an influence. One of the former players who came back was Curtis Granderson, who went on to play 16 seasons in the big leagues, making three All-Star teams and winning the Roberto Clemente Award for his contributions in the community.

The event had originally been scheduled for Friday before being rained out and postponed three days. No way Granderson was going to miss honoring his old coach, whenever the ceremony was.

"Originally I was set to fly in from Boston, (drive) straight from Midway to come here to be a part of it," Granderson said.

He wanted to be there for Reynolds, Granderson said, the same way Reynolds had been there for him more than 20 years ago.

"At the time, I was the only black player on the team," Granderson said. "To have my back in the ways he did — he mentioned (in his speech about) being tossed out of the game. He got tossed out for me one time on a fair/foul home-run call.

"And it's those moments — not the fact that he did that, but the fact that he stood up for his players where I may or may not have been right or wrong. But he chose to do so and he didn't have to. And that was to show that, OK, this is going to be my father on the field in addition to coach Anderson.

"If we have to battle, he's going to be there with me."

Anderson coached Reynolds as a player and then brought him on board as an assistant after the latter started his coaching career at Marian Catholic. Reynolds was on Anderson's staff for 10 seasons before taking over as head coach when the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer retired.

"We had a lot of fun, and he's well-versed in the game," said Anderson, who noted the only area of disagreement between them was their MLB allegiance. While Anderson is a White Sox fan, Reynolds lives and dies with the Cubs.

In seven seasons as the Red Wolves' head coach, Reynolds went 135-65 with three conference titles and one regional championship. He later served as an assistant at Richards and came back full circle — working on current coach Matt Tiffy's staff for two seasons when his son Louis played at South.

Reynolds has remained involved in the sport, both as a summer league coach and — in his current job with the village of Lansing — in helping to oversee the Old-Times baseball complex.

So it was a meaningful moment to have all of his work over the years recognized in Monday's ceremony.

"I think you have to play and be involved with something to understand the significance of a number being retired," Reynolds said. "It doesn't mean anything to some people.

"But it means the world to me because this is where my heart and soul was for 25 years."

