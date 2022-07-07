'It was magical': Brides-to-be find dream dresses free of charge

HIGHLAND — Gracie O'Neill tried on four or five wedding dresses before finding the perfect gown.

"The fourth one was it," O'Neill said.

Her mom, Cortne Smith, who accompanied her daughter to Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear on Wednesday, said she knew by her daughter's glowing expression she had found the wedding gown she'd be wearing for her October of 2023 nuptials.

"It was magical," Smith said of her daughter's entrance in her chosen dress.

O'Neill, 25, a registered nurse, came up to the Region from the Nashville, Indiana, area to take advantage of the Brides Across America giveaway program.

She was accompanied by her mom as well as her sister, Emma O'Neill, who will serve as her maid of honor.

The three women drove three hours to the area Tuesday, staying overnight in Chesterton and taking time to visit the Indiana Dunes as well as a local winery.

O'Neill said she is marrying Tyler Sallee in an outdoor, fall wedding that will include her wearing her "very vintage" style gown.

The couple has known each other since middle school but didn't start dating until after they both had graduated from high school.

"He's a great kid. We're excited to have him become part of our family," Smith said of her future son-in-law.

Sallee works at an automotive body shop in Columbus, Indiana, and O'Neill works at Indiana University Health hospital in the cardiovascular ICU.

O'Neill's vintage, mermaid-style dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline, sequins and lace, was given to her free of charge by the bridal studio through a partnership with the Brides Across America giveaway program.

Charlott Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, said her shop began taking part in Operation Wedding Gown in 2012.

The shop didn't take part in the program in 2020 due to COVID-19, Sitarski said.

Under the national nonprofit program founded by Heidi Janson, wedding gowns are given away as a special thank you to military men and women or first responders, Sitarski said.

The giveaway takes place twice a year — always around the Fourth of July, then in November, around Veterans Day, Sitarski said.

Last year, for the first time, the giveaway also included those in the medical field, including doctors and nurses, who were frontline COVID-19 workers.

"It's really rewarding to say thank you and to learn what they did for our country and that this helps them out," Sitarski said.

The shop on Wednesday worked with nine brides who registered for the program.

"It's been an amazing day," bridal stylist Zayra Mijares said.

Brides-to-be travel to the shop from as far away as Tennessee and Texas with others coming there from Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

"We've even had brides come from as far away as California and Texas," Sitarski said.

Some brides-to-be come from the area, including bride-to-be Gabriella Rodriguez, of Highland, who came shopping for a dress with her mom, Lisa Rodriguez, of Hammond.

Gabriella said she qualifies for the program because her future husband, Jesse Hamer, is a Hammond police officer.

"We've been together for three years," she said.

The couple, like Gracie O'Neill and her fiance, are planning to get married in October of 2023.

Gabriella said she is envisioning a gothic-type wedding, but one that will entail her in a white dress, not black.

"I'm thinking of a wedding with a Halloween/fall vibe. Our anniversary is Halloween," she said.

"Hopefully we will find you a beautiful dress," bridal stylist Sara Heiser told her.

Heiser said she loves her job and gets emotional when the bride-to-be she is helping says yes to a dress.

"It's the most rewarding job. I can end my day thinking that I helped make someone beautiful," Heiser said.

According to the website for Brides Across America, which started Operation Wedding Gown, the nonprofit organization has gifted over 26,000 wedding dresses and over 25 free weddings to date.

There is a tax-deductible, $75 donation required when registering for the event.

On the day of the event, registered brides must bring proof of service and an ID upon check-in, according to the website.

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you or to register for an event, go to bridesacrossamerica.com.