WINFIELD — Items were stolen from an open garage Saturday in the Stonegate neighborhood, the Winfield Police Department said.
The homeowner reportedly told police that they'd left their garage door open and someone entered the home and took items that can easily be concealed.
The department is asking anyone in the vicinity of East 123rd Avenue between Putnam and Perry streets who might have security footage to contact Detective Jordan Billups-Taylor.
The department has not publicly identified a suspect.
"We are also reminding residents to not leave your homes or vehicles unsecured, even if you are away for only a short time," the department said. "Please report any suspicious persons or vehicles by immediately calling 911."
