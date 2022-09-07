It's time to lace up your shoes for the 5-mile- 5K, Lit'l Kernel Puff races

It's that time of year again. the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is almost here and the 44th annual Popcorn Panic, Jr. Kernel Run and Lit'l Kernel Puff Run kick off the festivities.

The Popcorn Panic takes place on Popcorn Festival Day, Sept. 10, with the option of a 5-mile run and 5K run/walk. Both begin and end in downtown Valparaiso in Central Park Plaza, in front of the Orville Redenbacher statue.

The 5-mile run starts at 7:20 a.m. and the 5K run/walk is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. The course closes at 8:45 a.m. to make way for the Lit'l Kernel Puff Run and the Popcorn Parade.

Valpo Parks Special Events Director Christina Darr says participants are encouraged to register for the Popcorn Panic in advance online at valpoparks.org.

Packets will be available on Sept. 7 and 8 at Extra Mile Fitness Co., at 1330 E. Lincolnway, said Darr.

Runners and walkers may also register in-person and pick up a registration packet at the Butterfield Family Pavilion (Calumet and Evans Avenues) in Fairgrounds Park from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. "Online registration is available the morning of the Panic," Darr said.

Fees for the 5-mile run and 5K run/walk are $38 through Sept. 9 and $43 Sept. 10.

Awards include Top Overall Male and Top Overall Female, Top Masters Male and Top Masters Female and Top 3 Male and Female in various age groups. Participants in the 5K are encouraged to form teams, which must have at least four finishers to be eligible for a team award. Team members are also eligible for individual awards.

If you're a parent picking up your registration Popcorn Panic Race packet on Sept. 9, why not bring the kids along for the Jr. Kernel Run? Kids ages eight to 12 can take part in this one-lap, ¾-mile fun run around the Fairgrounds Park track at 6 p.m. Register your child online at valpoparks.org. The Jr. Kernel Run fee is $15 per child and all participants will receive a T-shirt.

The Lit'l Kernel Puff

The Lit'l Kernel Puff begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 after the Popcorn Panic. It's open to ages 2 to 9. The run will start in waves, with distances of 100 to 300 yards, based on the child's age. Please note that parents do not run with their children. All children will receive a T-shirt and a participation ribbon.

Families can register their child at valpoparks.org or in-person at the Butterfield Family Pavilion (Calumet and Evans Avenues) at Fairgrounds Park, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept 9. Fee is $22 per child. Race day sign-up is not available.

Sponsors of the running events include Puntillo & Crane Orthodontics, AM Stabilizers, Athletico Physical Therapy, Extra Mile Fitness Co., Gariup Construction, Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, Healthlinc, Nuppnau Lawn & Snow, Think Tank NTG, Urschel, Valparaiso Fit Body Boot Camp and Wings Etc.

Lit'l Kernel Korral

Valpo Parks is bringing back the popular Lit'l Kernel Korral play area for kids. It will be open from 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 10 on the north lawn of Northwest Health Amphitheater. Activities at the Korral, presented by Healthlinc and Valpo Parks, include face painting, balloon art, games and a DJ.

"I'm excited to be part of an event that impacts so many people in such a positive way," says Darr.

For more information about the Popcorn Panic, Jr. Kernel Run, Lit'l Kernel Puff and the Kernel Korral, visit valpoparks.org.