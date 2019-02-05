GARY – Especially in these times of questionable leadership, the struggle for racial equality is still a reality. A retired professor whose ancestry developed the first integrated black community in this country remains optimistic.
Addressing a program Monday marking the 50th anniversary of the African American and African Diaspora Studies Program and the Black Student Union at Indiana University Northwest, Dr. Abdul Alkalimat spoke on the past half century and looked to the future.
A professor emeritus of African American Studies and Information Science at the University of Illinois, Alkalimat recalled his great-great-grandfather, who in the 1830s founded New Philadelphia, Ill.
“If New Philadelphia is possible, then America is possible,” Alkalimat responded to a student question. “We have to have common concerns. We have to spread an understanding of what is happening in the world.”
The author of the first textbook on African American Studies, Alkalimat continued, “When people begin to discover common problems for all, then there will be common solutions.”
Speaking in IUN’s Savannah Center, Alkalimat encouraged young people to “break out” and fight for social justice, noting that others will fall behind them because their lives will also improve.
Alkalimat, 76, counseled students to do the following:
• Form study groups, in addition to classroom studies.
• Organize public forums, but listen to others and share your knowledge.
• Organize local councils for black liberation.
“You have to take control of your own education,” Alkalimat said.
Alkalimat said Black Studies developed from the Black Student Movement, when students formed groups to provide for themselves what had been silenced in mainstream, white-educated classrooms.
Recalling that time when blacks were kept out of libraries, Alkalimat said, “Freedom can only be achieved by the oppressed if they self-organize and are not waiting for someone else. Look in the mirror. You’re going to find yourself.”
Alkalimat’s talk kicked off IUN’s Black History Month Activities. Activities include a black experience film series, women’s and men’s discussion groups on black labor, business fair, art exhibit, poetry slam and soul food served on campus.
Monday night’s program began with entertainment from Maxine Simpson’s Jazzy Ladies and Gents Line Dance Group, followed by Alkalimat’s keynote address.
Several awards were presented, including recognition to former IUN professor Dr. F.C. Richardson. During his 17 years at the Gary campus, Richardson advised the Black Caucus, now the Black Student Union.
Richardson left IUN as the dean of the College of Arts and Letters for positions at other universities, including chancellor at IU Southeast.
Richardson listed his early role as IUN Black Caucus faculty advisor among his most important career contributions, along with recruiting other black faculty members.
Other award winners included the IUN Black Student Union, former Black Student Union President Todd Deloney Sr., and John W. Gunn Jr. for his contributions to the IUN Department of Minority Students and Gary’s Midtown Project.