Ivy Tech’s advanced manufacturing lab debuts

MICHIGAN CITY — Ivy Tech Community College’s new advanced manufacturing lab in Michigan City will help prepare students for high-paying industrial jobs, college President Sue Ellspermann said.

“We are the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation,” she said. Ellspermann cited a National Association of Manufacturers statistic that the average salary for workers in manufacturing is $80,000 — twice Indiana’s median income.

“Our goal is 80% of our students will be making above median wage one year after graduation,” she said. That percentage is nearing 60% now.

The lab is a public-private partnership, with equipment donated by private industry, Ellspermann said.

Technology Professor Rolando Gonzalez explained one of the units, powered by compressed air, can detect whether a part dropped into the machine is metallic, can polish the part with a buffer, then drop it into the correct parts bin for the type of material it's made from.

A logic controller allows the operator to run various scenarios on the machine.

“I’m actually overjoyed” to see this lab, said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.