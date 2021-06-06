Ivy Tech’s advanced manufacturing lab debuts

MICHIGAN CITY — Ivy Tech Community College’s new advanced manufacturing lab in Michigan City will help prepare students for high-paying industrial jobs, college President Sue Ellspermann said.
“We are the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation,” she said. Ellspermann cited a National Association of Manufacturers statistic that the average salary for workers in manufacturing is $80,000 — twice Indiana’s median income.
“Our goal is 80% of our students will be making above median wage one year after graduation,” she said. That percentage is nearing 60% now.
The lab is a public-private partnership, with equipment donated by private industry, Ellspermann said.
Technology Professor Rolando Gonzalez explained one of the units, powered by compressed air, can detect whether a part dropped into the machine is metallic, can polish the part with a buffer, then drop it into the correct parts bin for the type of material it's made from.
A logic controller allows the operator to run various scenarios on the machine.
“I’m actually overjoyed” to see this lab, said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.
LaPorte County is No. 1 for the air compressor industry, he said, so it’s good to see training available for students to meet the workforce demands of that industry.
Marcos Marcelo, CEO of KTR, is grateful for the lab. Even before the pandemic, he said, he was having trouble finding enough workers.
Michigan City has three of the largest air compressor manufacturers in the country, he said. People should learn what working in advanced manufacturing is like, he said. “It’s not dirty coal mines. It’s really good employment,” he said.
Chancellor Aco Sikoski said Indiana’s educational attainment rate for college graduates is a little over 48%, but LaPorte County’s rate is about 28%. “We have a lot of work to do,” he said.