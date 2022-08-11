Jack Isroff ready to be the man for Valparaiso soccer

VALPARAISO — Jack Isroff is ready for the challenge.

With Eric Dreher now playing for Indiana University, Valparaiso’s senior striker knows he’ll be circled on every scouting report. He’ll often be marked by the opposition’s best defender. Space will be a little more difficult to come by.

“I think my role is creating chances and opening up more space for our other talented players. It’s going to be a little different without (Dreher). I’d create space for him to get the ball and he’d either have an opportunity to score or play me a perfect pass to score,” Isroff said. “I think I’m definitely going to have to create more chances for myself and other players this year.”

Being the center of the defense’s attention isn’t new, though. He’s used to having a defender on his back for the whole game in club soccer.

“I’m pretty ready for it,” he said. “I think I can score a few goals with some pressure behind me.”

Isroff has already scored a few goals in his high school career.

He tallied 22 to go with 13 assists for 57 points as a junior. He’s found the nylon 35 times over his three years in the Vikings varsity rotation.

He tends to score in bunches, too. Five times last year, Isroff scored more than one goal in a game. In the 13 games he registered a point, only three times did he score only one goal or notch just one assist. His hat trick against Lake Central secured a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference.

As a senior, he’s got his eye on DAC player of the year.

“There’s not much of a reason that he can’t really emerge as the next guy. There are a couple of guys who are always going to be fighting for that but if he can do anything like replicating what he did last year, it could be him,” coach Mike Enghofer said. “He’s a good player and a good kid.”

Enghofer calls Isroff “a coach’s dream” who holds himself to high standards. He’s a good student and a competitive athlete and that translates to every part of his life.

“It’s probably a credit to his parents and the way he was raised,” Enghofer said. “It’s soccer and school and his social relationships, just all the way through.”

Not much will change in the way the Vikings use Isroff. Nothing’s broken so nothing needs to be fixed.

Chances may not quite come as easily as they have early in the season but everyone in the program expects it all to fall into place soon enough.

“I don’t know that his role changes. I just think there are different questions asked of him,” Enghofer said. “I think he’s a smart enough player to know what’s on the table for him that day and he’s just clever enough to not force things if they’re not there.”

Dreher isn’t the only big loss for Valparaiso. A talented class of 2022 led the Vikings to a 15-3 record and that conference crown stake.

Isroff and the other nine seniors on this team believe they are experienced and ready to take the baton, though.

The goal is to win the school’s first sectional trophy since 2012. Perennial power Chesterton is no longer part of the Vikings’ bracket.

“(Last year’s seniors) were great role models and leaders. We know what our program expects and what Valpo soccer looks like,” Isroff said. “Our culture has changed a lot. We expect great things every year.”